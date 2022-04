Being picked from Tarun’s ‘Eternal Dawn’ collection, Janhvi shined in kali lehenga with multi-coloured floral hand embroidery. It is paired with an off-shoulder blouse featuring crystal details. The set is completed with a delicate tulle veil and an embroidered tulle dupatta. Her antique and colourful stone work gold bangle and maang tikka made her look like a royal princess!