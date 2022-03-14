Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Lesser Known Facts Of This ‘3 Idiots’ Actor
Early Life
Aamir Khan is born on 14th March, 1965 to TahirHussain, a film producer, and ZeenatHussain in Bombay. His real name is Mohammed AamirHussain Khan and after coming to the film industry he shortened it to Aamir Khan!
His Acting Debut
Well, Aamir Khan’s parents first opposed his entry to the film industry as his father faced many troubles and financial issues through his production house. But later they convinced and he made his debut withHoli in 1984. This movie also had Ashutosh Gowarikar, Om Puri, Deepti and Naseeruddin Shah in prominent roles.
His First Break
Holi movie bombed at the box office but Aamir Khan was roped in Mansoor's directorial debut Qayamat Se QayamatTak (1988) which had JuhiChawla as the lead actress. Aamir Khan looked just like a boy next-to-door and thus, it turned into a blockbuster bagging seven
Aamir Khan’s 4 Year Break
After Lagaan and DilChahtaHai success, Aamir Khan took 4 years of the break as he wanted to come out of the divorce issue with his first wife ReenaDutta.
Blockbuster Comeback
Khan made his comeback with Ketan Mehta's MangalPandey: The Rising and bagged a huge response from the audience. This movie was also screened at Cannes Film Festival. Then he had no look back as Rang De Basanti, Fanaa and a couple of other movies proved his mettle on the big screens.
Aamir’s Fascinating Car Collection
Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is fond of luxurious cars… He thus owns Mercedes Benz S600, Toyota Fortuner, Rolls Royce Ghost Phantom, Bentley Continental, BMW 6, Range Rover, Land Rover Range SUV, BMW 6 Series cars.
All About His PK Avatars…
It is all known that Aamir Khan turned essayed numerous attires in PK movie and to get into the character he ate 100 pans a day to get that red colour to his mouth and lips. On the whole, he ate 10000 pans during the shoot of this movie.
Aamir Khan’s Relatives In Film Industry
Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan was an actor and now he quit acting. His late paternal uncleNasirHussain was a producer-director. Aamir Khan is also the cousin of six-time MLA, former BJP vice president NajmaHeptulla.
Happy Birthday Aamir Khan
Happy Birthday Aamir Khan… Do continue entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!