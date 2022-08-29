Happy Birthday Akkineni Nagarjuna: A Few Lesser Known Facts Of This Star Actor Of Tollywood
Akkineni Nagarjuna is born on 29th August, 1959 in Madras… His father Akkineni Nageswara Rao who was a legendary actor and mother Annapurnamma shaped his career.
Nagarjuna completed his schooling from Hyderabad Public School and intermediate education from Little Flower Junior College, Hyderabad. Later he did his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan!
Nagarjuna also started his career as a child artist in the 1967 Telugu film Sudigundalu and later he also acted in a couple of movies with his father.
He made his debut as the hero with Vikram movie in 1986 and from then he had no look back… Although he faced a few debacles he came back with a bang all the times on the big screens.
Nagarjuna also runs an NGO which goes by the name Blue Cross of Hyderabad. It is being handled by his wife Amala and the organization takes care of animals and defends animal rights too.
Nagarjuna is also fond of expensive cars… He owns Range Rover Evoque, Audi A7, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes S Class, etc in his garage!
Nagarjuna bagged a total of 6 Nandi awards, 2 National awards, 2 SIIMA awards, 1 IIFA award and 3 Filmfare awards!
Happy Birthday Nagarjuna… Do continue entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!