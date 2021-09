Akshay’s DebutAs A Lead Actor

Well, it is all known that Akshay Kumar is fondly called as ‘Khiladi’ by his fans. Well, he got this name because his first blockbuster was theKhiladi movie which was released in 1992. He made his debut in Bollywood with Saugandh movie in 1991 and bagged that blockbuster status with his third movie.