Adipurush is one of the most-awaited movies in both Bollywood and Tollywood as it has Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the prominent roles. Being the mythological story of epic ‘Ramayana’, Prabhas is essaying the role of Lord Rama and he is all set to kill Ravana for his evil deeds. The teaser made it clear that the story is made with animations and so, we need to wait and watch how it will impress the audience.