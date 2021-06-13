Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Amazing Lesser Known Facts About This Radhe Actress
Disha Patani Is A Graduate
Yes! This glam doll of B-Town is a graduate and completed her degree from Amity University and that too in the Computer Science branch.
Miss Indian Runner-Up
Disha was also a runner-up in the Miss Indian Indore event which was held in 2013.
Application Developer
Being a computer science graduate, Disha is a beauty with brain! She also proved her mettle by developing an application which helps her to stay connected with her fans.
Her Sister Serves Nation
Disha Patani’s elder sister Khushboo Patani serves nation as she is an Army Lieutenant
Know More About Her Television Commercials
Disha turned into the national crush after appearing in the Cadbury Silk Bubble advertisement. She also acted in Garnier, Aircel, Imperial Blue and a few other TV ads.
Disha Shared Screen With Jackie Chan
It’s true! This Bollywood’s young actress shared the screen space with Jackie Chan in the ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ movie.
She Is A Foodie
Disha always stuns with her svelte figure but actually, she is a foodie! She loves to eat ice-cream and chicken too. But she stays fit with her regular work out regime.
Happy Birthday Disha Patani… Enjoy your day!!!