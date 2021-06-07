Happy Birthday
Ekta Kapoor
:
A Few Cool Pics Of This Ace Bollywood Producer With Her Dear Son
Ekta Kapoor is all happy taking a cool selfie with her dear son Ravie
Ekta’s son Ravie is seen hanging out with his dear grandfather and the legendary actor Jeetendra
Another cool pic of Ekta Kapoor with her dear Ravie! He is seen cute dressed up in a checkered shirt while Ekta looked classy in a white outfit!
Ekta along with Ravie posing with Bollywood’s power couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh along with their kids
A beautiful pencil sketch of Ekta with her son Ravie!
Bollywood’s ace producer Ekta is all happy and posing with a pout holding her little one Ravie who looked adorable in the white shirt. Even his cute smile made this pic garner millions of views
Ekta is also seen taking a selfie with her bestie and Union Minister SmritiIrani… Ekta tagged the pic with thecaption ‘Maasi Love’ and made us witness their close bond!
A cute pic of Ravie happily enjoying the splashes of water in a picturesque river!