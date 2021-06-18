Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Take A Look At This Acharya Diva’s Glam Tales
Kajal’s Ruffle Game
We will start off with an uber-chic look of this Acharya diva… She wore a silver sleeveless and high-neck ruffled top and teamed it with the matching pants. Her radiant face and trendy over-sized jewellery upped her look a notch higher!
Boss Lady
Wow… Kajal looked pretty wearing a floral printed shirt and teamed it with loose pant and a matching jacket. Her cool sunnies and bob cut hairdo gave her a swanky appeal.
Kajal’s Elegant Saree Game!
This Kitchlubahu looked awesome draping a ‘leafy’ silver saree and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse. Her cute smile and over-sized chaandbaali’s gave her a classy look!
Glamour Over Dose Of Seeta Actress
Kajal Aggarwal oozed out her glam in the off-shoulder black gown. The ruffled detailing along with that dark maroon lips and dewy makeup and damp tresses made her look stunning!
Bygone Style Of Singham Diva
Kajal wore a polka-dotted white tee and teamed it with the blue denim. She looked stylish in this simple-yet-trendy attire and threw major fashion goals to all the fashionistas.
Kajal Lost In Thoughts!
This Gautam’s heartthrob is seen lost in thoughts enjoying her awesome Maldives vacation with her hubby! She sported in a two-piece boxed outfit and added a colourful band to her tresses.
Kajal’s Salwar Game
This Darling actress looked beautiful wearing a sleeveless yellow salwar and teamed it with a baby pink pyjama. Her stack of golden bangles, red bindi and simple pony made her look arresting!
Brighter Side Of Kajal’s Fashion!
We end the glam tale of the birthday doll Kajal with this bright yellow saree. This Arya 2 lead actress was seen blushing draping a designer yellow saree and looked pretty with her flowy tresses and on-point makeup!
Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal… Enjoy your day to the core!!!