Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: Cool Pics Of This Bollywood Actress
Let’s start off with this chic pic of this Kapoor’s beti! She sported in a black gown and got that needed attention with the cool background! Kapoors are out on in-house camping!!!
Karisma Kapoor is still a style chameleon and gives stringent competition to the new-age glam dolls. She wore a white tee and teamed it with a printed skirt. Her statement red lips and simple pony hairdo along with the cool sunnies upped her style quotient.
The beautiful sun-kissed pic of Lolo! She was seen enjoying the beauty of nature wearing a printed casual outfit!
Lolo always tops the fashion charts when she is on a vacation! This time too, she looked uber-chic wearing a white shirt and teamed it with denim pant. Her cool sunnies and beautiful smile made this garner millions of views!
Here comes the cool boomerang of this B-Town diva! She looked swanky wearing a red tee and black denim. As usual, her red lips and black goggles made her attire speak out louder!
This is one of the best throwback pics of Raja Hindustani actress. She looked awesome wearing a sleeveless blue top teaming it with a short skirt. Her cool glasses and stylish walk oozed out her glam!
Karisma Kapoor was clicked with her little pet! She looked beautiful sans makeup and was happy holding her furry friend!
Karisma in her classy look… She wore a pink slit kurta and teamed it with a white floral-printed pyjama. Her flowy tresses, beautiful smile and on-point makeup made her look pretty!
Another uber-chic look of Karisma Kapoor! She wore a digital printed white shirt and paired it with a denim skirt and owned that ritzy appeal!
Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor! Have a great day and loads and loads of fun!