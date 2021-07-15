Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Chic Fashion Tales Of This B-Town Diva
Katrina looked pretty in the pink short gown and posed to the cams with all smiles!
Katrina Kaif who is known for her quirky style file looked uber-chic wearing a blue sweater and denim pants. The safety pin detailing and flowy tresses made her look awesome!
The Zero actress looked awesome sans makeup and upped her style wearing a multi-coloured sleeveless gown.
Another chic style of Katrina… She looked cool sporting in a yellow short gown and was seen in all smiles!
Katrina and her western looks are completely worth watching! This time too, she rocked wearing a ‘Tom & Jerry’ white tee and teamed it with a denim short. Her blue shoes and flowy tresses perfectly matched her western appeal!
The body-hugging black gown with stripe detailing made Katrina look swanky! He opted to go with a minimal accessory look and made all the fashion freaks know how to ace the style game in a simple way!
Here comes the classy look of this Bharat actress! She wore a beautiful floral lehenga and paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. Those over-sized golden earrings and on-point makeup gave her enough attention!
Katrina bagged the Nykaa Femina Beauty Award in the entrepreneur of the year award category for her Kay beauty franchise. She looked awesome walking on the red carpet wearing a short white gown which is enhanced with a plunging neckline.
Happy Birthday Katrina… Keep us entertaining with your amazing screen presence and ultimate glam tales!