Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: A Few Unknown Facts About This B-Town Glam Doll
Speaking about Kriti Sanon’s educational qualifications, she completed her B-Tech in Electronics and Telecommunication branch from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.
This Heropanti girl did her schooling at the popular Delhi Public School, RK Puram, Delhi.
Even Kriti Sanon’s parents are also highly qualified. Her mother Geeta Sanon is working as a professor at the University of Delhi while her father Rahul Sanon is a Chartered Accountant.
Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood and Tollywood debut in the same year. In the Hindi showbiz world, she first acted in Sabbir Khan’s ‘Heropanti’ and shared the screen space with another debutant actor Tiger Shroff.
Coming to Tollywood, she made her debut with ace director Sukumar's Telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine in 2014.
Along with being busy with lined-up interesting projects, she also launched her own clothing brand ‘Ms. Taken’ in September 2016.
Kriti Sanon is also a trained Kathak dancer.
Guess what, Kriti’s favourite perfume brand is Davidoff’s Coolwater. Coming to her favourite vacation spot, it is Goa! She is also a die-hard fan of Bollywood’s ace actor Salman Khan.
Besides being an ace actress, Kathak dancer, she is pens poems too. She loves to jot down poems on nature and her passion for writing is continuing from her college days.
This Bollywood’s young actress loves to a ride bike and that too she wishes to go on a long ride just like shown in this video!
Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon… Have a wonderful day and keep us entertaining with your glam tales and wonderful screen presence!