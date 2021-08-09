Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: A Few Lesser Known Facts Of This Ace Tollywood Actor
Acting Debut
Mahesh Babu was born in Chennai and made his debut as a child actor in 1979 at the age of 4 by appearing as a cameo in the Telugu movie Needa.
As A Child Artist
As a child artist Mahesh Babu acted totally in 9 movies namely Needa, Poratam, Shankharavam, Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu, Gudachari 117, Koduku Diddina Kapuram, Bala Chandrudu, Anna Thammadu.
As A Lead Actor
Mahesh Babu then made his comeback to Tollywood as a lead actor with Raja Kumarudu movie in 1999.
Schoolmates
Well, Kollywood’s actor Karthi is the schoolmate of Mahesh Babu. They studied at St. Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai.
As A Philanthropist
Mahesh Babu is a generous and humble personality. He adopted two villages Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh and Siddhapuram in Telangana and is helping the needy people.
Most Desirable Man
In 2013, this Tollywood’s Prince bagged the top spot in the Most Desirable Man list.
Mahesh Babu Cannot Read Telugu
Yes, Mahesh Babu cannot read the Telugu language but listens to the director and understands the dialogue and then gives his take.
Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu… Do continue entertaining us with your amazing screen!!!