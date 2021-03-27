Happy Birthday Ram Charan Tej: Best Movies Of This Mega Power Star

RRR This is the most awaited movies of Ram CharanTej… He is essaying the role of epic hero ‘Alluri SitaRamaraju’ and will share the screen space with Allu Arjun will portray the role of KomaramBheem. Being a fictional story of these two historical heroes, Rajamouli is all set to fascinate the movie buffs with an unexpected plot. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be seen as the lead actresses in this film.