Happy Birthday Ram Charan Tej: Best Movies Of This Mega Power Star
RRR
This is the most awaited movies of Ram CharanTej… He is essaying the role of epic hero ‘Alluri SitaRamaraju’ and will share the screen space with Allu Arjun will portray the role of KomaramBheem. Being a fictional story of these two historical heroes, Rajamouli is all set to fascinate the movie buffs with an unexpected plot. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be seen as the lead actresses in this film.
Dhruva
Being the remake of the Tamil movie ‘ThaniOruvan’, it showcases Tej in a Police Officer role. His mind game makes him win over the antagonist and proves his mettle on the big screens. Glam doll RakulPreet Singh was seen as the lead actress while Navdeep portrayed an important character in this cop drama. Surender Reddy made Charan look stylish and intense in this movie.
Govindudu Andarivadele
This family entertainer made Ram CharanTej essay the role of an NRI. Being the foreign-returned guy, he all tries to reunite his father and grandfather who were separated decades ago. His chill attitude and romance with Kajal Aggarwal spiced up the drama. While Krishna Vamsi’s typical family plot and Prakash Raj’s awesome characterization made this movie a worth watch.
Rangasthalam
This movie made Ram Charan essay a de-glamour role being deaf. The village drama made him fight for his brother and take revenge for his death too. The clean comedy and a few social influences of the village drama made this movie reach the audience and proved his mettle on the big screens.
Naayak
Tej essayed a dual role for the first time in his career and was seen as the leader! Charan looked intensified in the leader role and at the same time made us go ROFL with his comedy timing along with Bramhanandam with his second character. His fight for a better society against impressed the movie buffs.
Magadheera
Although it is his second movie, it stood as the biggest hits of his film career. Being a Rajamouli directorial, this movie is a periodic drama and made Charan essay the role of a warrior who sacrificed his life for ‘Love’.