Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Quirky Styles Of This Bollywood ‘Khilji’
Ranveer Singh who is known for his unique style statements made all his fans and fashion freaks go stunned and jaw dropped with this new avatar. He paid homage to Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele wearing a beige trench coat and red hat.
As this Gully Boy actor is known for breaking the stereotypes, his blue track suit teamed up with a layered and oversized neckpiece along with a long bob haircut, black spectacles, small handbag, bindi and full-beard took the internet by storm!
Not to forget his mustard yellow socks, as they are a complete contrast pick. Even the bunk bed along with the black designer hang bag which is a black Jackie 1961 purse from the Gucci latest campaign also made him look eye-catchy!
Here comes another funky look of Ranveer Singh! He wore a loose digital printed black tee and teamed it with the pink loose pants. His black sunnies, round hat and tiger-printed shoes added a little more quirkiness to his attire.
Ranveer who creates noise with his a-la-mode fashion experiments looked cool wearing a black tee underneath a silver jacket. He teamed it with a red multi-pocket pant and modish boots. As always his quirky eye-wear and round hat did the magic!
Yes, Ranveet Singh is a poser! He looked stylish in the pink track wear and upped his stylish look teaming them with yellow boots and white glasses!
The complete black look of this deadly ‘Khilji’… He looked cool in the printed and full-sleeved black tee and teamed it with the matching pants!
Guys, on to bachelor parties and wanna own a quirky look, then mimic this B-Town hero. He owned a modish look wearing a printed blue tee and maroon pants! The pearl neckpiece and white spectacles upped his cool attire.
Another ‘Gucci’ look of Ranveer! He wore a multi-coloured floral printed jacket and teamed it with the bell-bottom pant. His Gucci hairband and modish eye-wear as always made him look stylish!
Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh… Enjoy your day and keep us entertaining with your awesome looks and spectacular screen presence!