Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: A Few Lesser Known Facts About This Natural Beauty…
Let us make you remember that Sai Pallavi owned the fame through ETV’s dance reality show Dhee (Fourth Season).
Do you know that Sai Pallavi shared the screen space with Bollywood’s ace actress Kangana Ranaut in ‘Dhaam Dhoom’ movie? She was seen in a small role essaying Kangana’s friend role.
Well, it is all known that Sai Pallavi is an amazing dancer. But the actual fact is, she learned the dance by watching Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s best dance videos. She also used to skip classes to practise the dance steps in the auditorium.
Sai Pallavi is an amazing actress, professional dancer but apart from these two, she also holds a doctorate degree. Yes, she completed her education at Tvilsi State Medical University, Georgia and holds a doctorate degree in medicine.
It is a known fact that Sai Pallavi appears on the big screens without makeup and stoles the hearts with her natural beauty. Well, this ‘Love Story’ actress also rejected Rs 2 Crore fairness cream TV commercial standing strong towards her commitment.
Well, can anyone guess what did she do in the Covid-19 lockdown period? This ace actress went back to Kerala and also wrote the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in Trichy. This shows her commitment towards her education too.