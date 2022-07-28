Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: A Few Lovely Pics With His Dear Wife And Kids
Bollywood’s ace actor Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 62nd birthday today and on this special occasion we will check out his special pics with his dear family members… He was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera movie and essayed the deadly role of the antagonist ‘Daroga Shuddh Singh’.
Sanjay loves his dear wife Maanayata to the core and leaves no chance in complimenting or showering his love on her. In this pic too, the couple looked great and posed to cams in western appeal!
This is one of the beautiful pic of Sanjay Dutt with his wife Maanayata and kids! They are seen enjoying their vacay in the ship!
This is one of the special collages… It showcased Sanjay with his father Sunil Dutt, elder daughter Trishala and cute kids Shahraan and Iqra!
The beautiful and memorable throwback pic of Sanjay Dutt with his mother Nargis… Sanjay loves his mother and he always remembers and thanks her for giving him such a beautiful life!
Another rare and throwback pic of Sanjay Dutt with his father Sunil Dutt! They look great together…
Sanjay also equally loves his dear sister Priya Dutt and in this pic, we can see both of them seeking the blessings of God at Siddhivinayak Ganesh temple…
Sanjay was one of the handsome stars of Bollywood in his young age and in this pic too, he looked awesome along with his parents Sunil and Nargis!
Sanjay Dutt also loves to ink tattoos and in this pic we can witness his large tattoo on his right hand which is filled with colours!
This is another beautiful pic of Sanjay Dutt with his dear wife Maanyata… A special anniversary click made us witness their beautiful bond!
Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt… Do continue treating us with your powerful screen presence!