Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: A Few Lesser Known Facts About This Real Hero Of Bollywood
Sonu Sood’s Parents
Sonu Sood was born in 1973 in a Punjabi family. His father Saroj Sood is a teacher while his father Shakti Sagar Sood is an entrepreneur.
Sonu’s Education
Coming to his educational qualifications, he did Engineering in Electronics from Yeshwantro Chavan college of Engineering Nagpur and started his career in the modelling field.
His First Salary
His first salary for his first assignment was Rs 500 and Sonu purchased denim with his hard-earned money!
Those Struggling Days Were Hard!
Speaking about Sonu Sood’s struggling days, he shared a single room apartment with other boys and worked in a private firm in South Mumbai post his graduation.
His First Success
He owned the fame with the “Grasim Mr India” contest. He reached the top five in the competition and grabbed the attention of Bollywood!
Sonu Sood’s Debut
He made his debut in Shaheed E Azam in the year 2002 and then turned into a successful actor with all his hard work and passion for acting.
Sonu Sood And His Chinese Film
It will a dream to many of the stars to share the screen space with Chinese legendary actor Jackie Chan. Sonu got this lucky chance as he acted in a Chinese film Xuanzang in 2016 and eventually turned into a good friend of Jackie Chan too.
Sonu Sood’s Production House
This Arundhati antagonist also owns a production house and he named it after his father ‘Shakti Sagar Productions’.
Sonu Sood Is A Vegetarian
Yes, Sonu Sood is a complete vegetarian and he doesn’t even smoke or drink. He maintains a healthy lifestyle to own that fit and strong body!
Sonu Sood Is A Boxer Too
We all know Sonu as an ace actor itself! But he is also a kickboxer and loves to play the guitar too.
Sonu Sood’s Expensive Cars
Who doesn’t love those expensive and luxurious cars? Well, Sonu also loves them and thus owns Porsche Panamera, Mercedes Benz ML-Class!
Sonu Worked In 5 Languages
Yes, this fitness freak is a Pan Indian star and worked in five different languages like Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi.
Happy Birthday real hero… Do entertain us with your amazing screen presence!!!