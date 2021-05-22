Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: Glamorous Looks Of This Bollywood’s Fashionista
Shah Rukh Khan’s dotting daughter Suhana Khan leaves no stone unturned in styling her best. In this pic, she is seen wearing an a-la-mode sweater type skirt and full-sleeved crop top. He looked so pretty and posed to cams with a cute smile!
This glam doll sported holding a cup wearing a modish high-neck tee and brown pants. Her trendy accessories and flowy tresses gave her a chic appeal.
The beautiful sun-kissed pic of Suhana Khan! She is in all smiles posing with those pigtails and trendy jacket.
This time Suhana opted to pose to cams on her bed! She is seen wearing a chic printed gown and upped her style quotient with the on-point makeup and flowy tresses.
Wow! Suhana looked awesome wearing an uber-chic outfit and made the pic look worth watching with beautiful river background!
Suhana oozed out her glam wearing an a-la-mode designer outfit. Her cute smiles and sun-kissed aura, made the pic garner millions of views.
Suhana and her love for expensive bags is no secret! In this pic too, she wore a sleeveless black polka-dotted outfit and was seen holding the modish Louis Vuitton handbag.
Another cool pic of Suhana! She is seen clicked wearing a full-sleeved shirt dress!
Here comes the classy attire of Suhana… She wore a black lehenga which is all enhanced with silver thread work. Her simple look with minimal accessories gave her a charming appeal!