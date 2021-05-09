Take A Look At The Cool Pics Of This ‘Rowdy’ Star With His Cute Pics
Vijay and Storm Devarakonda are chilling out on their terrace enjoying the beautiful nature
A quick power nap not only energizes Vijay but also makes Storm to relax for some time
Vijay looked handsome wearing the black jacket while Liger is all tired had a quick nap!!!
Vijay is seen happily chilling out with his two cute pets Storm and Chester!
The little Storm is all grown now and his introduction pic made the internet go on a buzz mode!!!
Our dear Arjun Reddy is with his cute beast ‘Storm’
Storm is happily enjoying both Vijay and Anand along with his mom!
Wow… Awesome and cute house for the little Storm. Along with the soft bed, it also has toys to play!!!