Happy Diwali: Glam Dolls Of Bollywood And Tollywood Who Owned A Classy Look On This Festive Day
Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor looked lovely wearing a designer kurti and pyjama. She teamed it with a rich pattu red dupatta and looked classy on the occasion of Diwali…
Nisha Aggarwal
Nisha Aggarwal tried different festive looks from lehenga to kurti and impressed all the fashion freaks on this special occasion!
Niharika Konidela
The Mega daughter Niharika also looked awesome on this special day by wearing a sleeveless top which is enhanced with thread embroidery and teamed it with a long cape and skirt…
Dia Mirza
This Bollywood actress owned a special classy look by draping a complete silver saree and teamed it with matching silver jewellery!
Krithi Shetty
Even the Uppena diva also made us go aww wearing a bright coloured saree which is accentuated with silver sequin work…
Anushka Ranjan
Anushka looked beautiful and pretty wearing a complete sequin work long gown! The diamond choker and shimmery makeup upped her festive look!
Ramya Krishnan
The Shivagami of Tollywood mesmerised all and sundry by draping a violet-coloured pattu saree and teamed it with a bun hairstyle and matching jewellery!
Tamannah Bhatia
The milky beauty Tamannah draped a dual-shaded saree and teamed it with pearl choker.
Janhvi Kapoor
The glam doll Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely and glamorous wearing a silver saree and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse. Her modish earrings and flowy tresses upped her festive vibe!
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor wore a pretty orange lehenga which is enhanced with a classy design. Her simple pony and diamond choker made her look lovely!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena looked lovely wearing a red kurta pyjama and owned a grandeur festive vibe with her makeup and accessories!
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana also owned a complete classy look on this festival… She wore a blue designer kurti and teamed it with a red cape!
Taapsee Pannu
The Bollywood’s talented actress wore a baby pink saree and draped it in a unique way. Her bun hairdo and beautiful smile!
Suhana Khan
The Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan looked lovely wearing a light-coloured silver striped saree and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse!
Raashii Khanna
The Tollywood’s glam doll Raashii Khanna wore a violet-coloured lehenga and owned a complete traditional vibe!
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi looked awesome wearing a yellow-white designer lehenga and teamed it with a pearl choker and shimmery makeup!
Faria
The Jathi Ratnalu diva looked lovely draping a rich blue coloured pattu saree and teamed it with antique jewellery!
Aahana Kumra
Aahana also looked beautiful draping a golden yellow saree and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse!
Sayyeshaa
The beautiful actress wore a grandeur pink designer lehenga and looked lovely with her smile and pearl jewellery!
Raveena Tandon
The Bollywood’s beauty wore a complete green lehenga and teamed it with a low bun and matching jewellery!