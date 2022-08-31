Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Best Songs That Up The Festive Spirit
Today being the special day, the whole country is immersed in the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi… Right from performing pooja to Lord Ganesh to offering him the delicious prasadams, everyone will enjoy the festival to the core…
On this special occasion, we are here with the special songs that up your festive spirit a notch higher… Take a look!
Song Name: Deva Shree Ganesha Movie Name: Agneepath
Movie Name: Don Song Name: Morya Re
Song Name: Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati) Movie Name: Any Body Can Dance (ABCD)
Song Name: Thiru Thiru Gananadha Movie Name: 100% Love
Song Name: Jai Jai Ganesha Movie Name: Jai Chiranjeeva
Song Name: Vakratunda Mahakaya Movie Name: Devullu
Song Name: Laka Laka Lakumikara Movie Name: Devadas
Song Name: Aala Re Aala Ganesha Movie Name: Daddy
Song Name: Dandalayya Undralayya Movie Name: Coolie No1
Song Name: Bappa Music Video: Banjo
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi… Enjoy the festival to the core!!!