Singer: Amitabh Bachchan

Music: Shiv-Hari

Lyrics: Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Since 1981 this Amitabh Bachchan’s “Rang Barse…” is the best song for the Holi festivals. It is a perfect one for the Holi mood and the peppy lyrics are penned by his father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan.