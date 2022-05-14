Happy Monthversary Alia And Ranbir: Cute Pics Of This Bollywood Jodi
Alia Bhatt shared this special pic on her Instagram page and wished her dear hubby on this special day… She sported in a sleeveless gown while Ranbir perfectly complimented her wearing a suit!
Being a candid click, the cute Jodi of Bollywood looked awesome together!
Dropping this beautiful pic, Alia shared all her happiness with her fans post her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor… They looked great kissing each other with much love!
Even this pic from their ‘Mehndi’ function made us go aww…
In this pic, newlyweds posed together with all their family members! Along with Neetu, Riddhima and her husband, even Alia’s parents and sister made it turn into a memorable click!
Karisma Kapoor also shared this pic post their wedding bash and showered her love on the beautiful Jodi!
This is another beautiful click from Ranbir and Alia’s Mehndi function… Both looked beautiful in the designer outfits and are completely enjoying their special day!
The bride and groom are seen posing together with all their buddies and sported in red designer outfits!
Happy Monthversary beautiful couple…