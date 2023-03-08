Happy Women’s Day: Best Female-Centric Movies To Watch Out On This Special Day
Raazi
This Alia Bhatt starrer showcases how an Indian spy named Sehmat marries the son of a Pakistani Brigadier to fulfil the last wish of her father. She manages to pull off the right information regarding the war and sends it to the Indian government with all her brave acts.
Kahaani
This VidyaBalan’s movie showcases women’s strength, power, and courage with an intriguing plot. The lead actress being pregnant stands strong against the odds in search of her lost husband!
Mary Kom
Being India’s best boxer Mary Kom’s biopic, Priyanka Chopra looked amazing and showcased how Mary won the medals for India fighting against all the odds!
Pink
It is the story of three young girls who fight for justice with the help of advocate Amitabh Bachchan!
Gunjan Saxena
It is also a biopic and showcases the life story of India’s first Indian Air Force commander and helicopter pilotGujanSaxena. Although she completes her training, she faces many issues in proving her capability while working at the base station!
Mimi
This KritiSanon starrer showcases how a village girl tries to help a foreign couple by turning into a surrogate. But unfortunately, she faces some issues and takes responsibility for the baby!
Thappad
This Taapsee starrer mainly concentrates on women’sself-respect… Although physical abuse in relationships is common in India, Taapsee proves her husband’s mistake and makes him realise the importance of a wife in his life!
Gargi
SaiPallavi showcases her courage in proving her father’s innocence in this intense movie!