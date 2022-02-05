HBD Abhishek Bachchan: Lesser Known Facts Of This Bollywood Hero
Junior Bachchan aka Abhishek is turning 45 tomorrow… On this special occasion check out the lesser known facts of this Dhoom actor
Interesting Detail About His Name
We all know Junior B as Abhishek Bachchan but on his birth certificate, he is named as ‘Baba Bachchan’.
His First Job
Being the son of ace actor Amitabh Bachchan, you all might have thought Abhishek got that acting passion. But before stepping into the film industry, he worked as a LIC.
A Nickname for Priyanka Chopra
Global diva Priyanka is also fondly called as Piggy Chops’… It was actually Abhishek Bachchan who gave her this name!
Abhishek’s Childhood Disorder
We all have seen the effects of dyslexia in Aamir Khan’s Tare Zameen Par movie… Actually Junior B also suffered from this disorder in his childhood!
Abhishek’s Unique Hobby
Junior B has an interesting hobby of collecting boarding passes whenever he travels and this became the inspiration for Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic dance number on “Khaike pan Benares wala” from ‘Don’.
A Lovely Gift To Aishwarya
Abhishek Bachchan presented the same ring to Aishwarya Rai which was used in ‘Guru’ movie shooting while proposing her
A Dotted Father
It is a common ritual that girls get their ears pierced in their childhood. But Abhishek being a caring and lovely father also got pierced his ear along with his daughter Aaradhya to experience the pain she underwent!
His Guinness Book Record
Abhishek Bachchan also holds a Guinness record for appearing in public while promoting his movie ‘Delhi 6′ in the year 2009.
Abhishek’s Stage Performance
Well, in 2005, Abhishek was part of Mani Ratnam’s stage show 'Netru, Indru, Naalai'.
Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan… Do continue entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!