Black outfits always up the glam dosage of girls a notch higher… Even Amyra looked beautiful wearing an off-shoulder black outfit which is enhanced with thigh-high slit detailing! The designer re-mastered the Audrey cocktail dress with corded details and a trailing neck stole and turned it into a perfect evening party wear! Her top-knot bun, diamond earrings and serpent bracelet completed her Hello Magazine Hall Of Fame Awards 2022 look!