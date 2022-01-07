HBD Bipasha Basu: Chic Style File Of This Bollywood Actress
Being an avid social media user, Bipasha treats her fans by sharing her awesome pics and also makes the fashion freaks go aww with her a-la-mode style game! Here is the proof…
Bipasha looked awesome wearing a complete floral printed blue lehenga for the festive season! Her on-point makeup and curly tresses upped her style game!
Bipasha and her stylish outfits always create noise on social media… She looked rocking wearing a complete shimmery silver gown and upped her glam with a modish handbag and cute smile!
Bipasha Basu is a nature lover and avid traveller too. She visits nature’s best paradise with her dear hubby Karan and shares the pics on her Instagram… In this pic, she wore a beautiful leafy printed beach-wear and oozed out her glam!
In this pic, she looked awesome wearing a blue short gown and is seen enjoying the nature amid the picturesque blue sea!
Bipasha always tops the style chart wearing pretty outfits… In this pic too, she looked classy wearing a pink gown and teamed it with an intricate embroidered pink jacket!
We end this fashion tale of Bipasha Basu with this cute pic… She looked awesome wearing a pink shirt and teamed it with a printed and sequin work jacket!
Happy Birthday Bipasha… Have a blast and enjoy your day to the core!