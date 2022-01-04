HBD Deepika Padukone: Here Is The Stylish Fashion Tale Of This Leggy Lass
Let’s start off with this glamorous pic of Deepika… She shined wearing a golden outfit and upped her glam with smoky-winged liner and emerald studs!
Here is another stylish pic of this Mastani… She wore a dual-shaded shirt outfit which is all enhanced with the yellow floral print! As usual, the bun queen went with the same hairdo and posed to cams with much attitude!
Fashion icon Deepika Padukone looked classy wearing a dual-shaded saree and teamed it with a t-shirt blouse! Her bun hairdo and blue earrings made her look amazing!
Whenever Deepika steps out in ‘Red’ it stands as a fashionable appeal! In this pic, she wore a high-neck red top and teamed it with black shiny pants!
This is a complete western appeal of this ‘Leela’… She wore a white shirt and teamed it with denim shorts. Her black corset along with gold ornaments gave her an a-la-mode appeal!
Finally, we end this fashion tale of Deepika with this classy look! She wore an orange velvety traditional outfit and upped her look with over-sized earrings and bangle bracelets!
Happy Birthday dear Deepika… Do continue entertaining us with your amazing screen presence and inspire us with all your fantabulous fashionable choices!