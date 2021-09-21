HBD Kareena Kapoor: Lesser Known Facts About This Pataudi Khaandan Bahu
Bollywood’s ace actress Kareena Kapoor turned 41 today and is all enjoying the vacay with her dear hubby Saif and two little ones Taimur and Jeh… On this special occasion let us check out a few lesser known facts about Kareena…
Kareena Wasn’t Her First Name
Well, there is an interesting fact behind her name… Actually, her grandfather Raj Kapoor named her as Siddhima but later her mother Babita changed it to Kareena.
Nick Name
It is all known that Kareena is fondly called as ‘Bebo’ and this name is given by her father Randhir Kapoor.
Education
Bebo discontinued her degree… She actually joined Mithibai College to complete her graduation in commerce but later discontinued it!
Bebo Is Also A Singer
Kareena Kapoor is not only an actress, she also crooned a song, “Jab Nahi Aaye…” in Dev movie.
A Bad Habit
Do you know that Kareena Kapoor bites her nails? Yes! She has a habit of biting her nails and has no control over it till date.
Yoga Freak
Yes, Kareena Kapoor never misses her yoga sessions. She can do 50 Surya Namaskars and also holds each position for at least 30 seconds. She also lost her pregnancy weight though with the regular practice of yoga itself!
Debut Movie
Kapoor Khaandan ki beti made her debut in Bollywood with Refugee and bagged several awards as a debut actress with her ace acting skills and amazing screen presence.
Latest Movie
Well, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which also has Tollywood’s ace actor Naga Chaitanya in the prominent role.
Happy Birthday Bebo… Have a great day and enjoy it to the core!