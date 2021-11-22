HBD Kartik Aaryan: Lesser Known Facts About This ‘Dhamaka’ Star
Kartik’s Real Name
Well, not many know about it but this Gwalior boy’s real name is Kartik Tiwari…
Educational Qualifications
Well, Kartik is an engineer… Yes! He completed his B-Tech D Y Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai in the biotechnology stream!
As A Sportsperson
Yes, besides being an ace actor of Bollywood, Kartik is also a good table tennis player and a football player. Well, he also loves to play with play stations and he used to bunk his classes to play with it!
Kartik As A Writer
Yes, Kartik is also has a penchant for writing and thus he penned Many stories and poems too! Earlier he also expressed his wish to direct one of his stories some day!
Kartik Is Also A Trained In Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)
Still, the list is not done, as besides being an ace actor, sportsperson and writer, he is also trained in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and he also loves doing Parkour!
Sanskari Ladka
Yes… This Bollywood’s Dhamaka actor is a pure vegetarian and also doesn’t smoke or drink! Well, he also received PETA India’s Hottest Vegetarian as he is the face of the PETA India organization!
His Love For Desserts
Kartik Aaryan loves to gorge on gulab jamuns and gajar ka halwa and that too specially made by his mother!
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan… Do continue entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!!!