HBD Kriti Kharbanda: 6 Stunning Fashion Looks That Prove Her Style Game Is Always On Point
Bollywood’s ace actress Kriti Kharbanda turned a year older and is celebrating her 35th birthday today. On her special day, let's take a look at some of her best fashion moments from her style diary!
Kriti looked lovely in the yellow six-yard wonder and teamed it with balloon sleeved designer blouse. Her simple yet classy neckpiece and loose hair finished off her look!
When it comes to the modish look, she completely stole the show with her sleeveless bodycon gown.
Well, this can be the best pick for the wedding receptions and grandeur evening parties. Kriti oozed out her glam in the pink sequined worked lehenga.
On to date nights? Then this red saree will be the best pick, isn’t it???
Well, let’s end the amazing fashion tale of Kriti with this classy white outfit.
Happy Birthday Kriti…