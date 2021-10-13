Let us start off with this beautiful pic of Pooja… She looked awesome draping a frilly orange saree which is enhanced with a white 'Leafy' print. She teamed it with a sleeveless silver sequin accentuated blouse and went with golden ear-wear!
Next in the line is this cool pic of this Radhe Shyam actress… She wore a sleeveless white top and teamed it with matching pants. She even added a modish round hat and upped her look!
This is a complete uber-chic look of Pooja Hegde… She wore a black tied-up top and teamed it with regular blue denim. Her cute pose made the pic garner millions of views!
Wow… Pooja looked beautiful draping a white saree which is enhanced with complete sequin floral work. She paired it with a plain yellow sleeveless blouse and upped her classy look with a bun hairdo and on-point makeup which we can witness in this pic…
Another awesome party look of Pooja… She wore a designer white lehenga which is enhanced with blue floral embroidery. The modish diamond choker, silver eye-shadow and half-pony hairdo best complimented her classy appeal!
Chic airport look of Pooja!!! She wore a black top and teamed it with a red printed shirt and black leggings. Her black handbag and flowy tresses along with her happy mood made the pic create noise on social media.
This one can be the best festive outfit inspiration for this Navratri… Pooja looked awesome in the sleeveless designer top and teamed it with a sequin embellished skirt! Her chaandbaali earrings and beautiful smile made her look beautiful and pretty!
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde… Have a blast and enjoy your special day to the core!!!