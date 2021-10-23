HBD Prabhas: Best Movies Of This Tollywood’s Baahubali
Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas needs no introduction! He turned into a Pan Indian hero with Rajamouli’s Baahubali and is now busy with a handful of movies. Today being this Radhe Shyam actor’s birthday, let’s take a look at his best movies…
Eeshwar
This is the debut movie of Prabhas which showcased him in a complete rugged avatar as the movie was a complete action entertainer. The film received average talk but presented Prabhas in the best way being his first movie.
Varsham
This MS Raju’s blockbuster stood as the biggest hit of his career. He shared the screen space with Trisha and mesmerized the audience with his amazing acting skills. Even Gopichand impressed all and sundry with his deadly villainous avatar!
Chatrapathi
SS Rajamouli and Prabhas created history with Chatrapathi movie! It was a trend-setter in Prabhas career as showcased him in the best way. His love towards his mother and care towards his brother along with being a ruler made this Radhe Shyam actor steal the hearts of the audience.
Bujjigadu
PuriJagannadh’sBujjigadu completely showcased Prabhas in an entertaining way. Prabhas’s slang and his action zone made the audience like it to the core!
Billa
With this Meher Ramesh directorial, there was no looking back for Prabhas! It showed him in a complete stylish way being the remake of the1978 Hindi film Don. Anushka and Namita also looked awesome being glam dolls on the big screens!
Darling
This Karunakaran’s movie is also the best one of his career. Prabhas’s lover boy avatar and Kajal’s cute expressions made the love tale become one of the best hits of the season!
Baahubali Series
Then comes Rajamouli’s Baahubali series. The movie was made in two parts and Prabhas gave his precious 5 years’ time to this series and is now yielding the best benefits of it. Prabhas essayed a dual role in this movie and gave his best. His ultimate war techniques and romantic love tale with Anushka was worth watching!
Future Projects
Well, after Baahubali, Saaho didn’t impress the audience. As of now, he is busy with Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush, Spirit and untitled Nag Ashwin’s movies!
Happy Birthday Prabhas… Celebrate the day to the core and do continue entertaining us with your awesome movies!