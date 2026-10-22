HBD Prabhas: Check Out The Highest Grossers Of His Career
Tollywood’s Darling Prabhas turned a year older and is celebrating his 46th birthday today.
On this special occasion, most of his fans and co-stars are showering birthday love through social media.
On this occasion, let us also check his top 5 best grossers of his career…
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017): ₹1,810 crore
Kalki 2898 AD (2024): ₹1,042 crore – ₹1,054 crore
Baahubali: The Beginning (2015): ₹650 crore
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023): ₹617 crore – ₹623 crore
Saaho (2019): ₹439 crore
Adipurush (2023): ₹392 crore – ₹395 crore
Happy Birthday Darling… We all love you to the core!