Priyanka makes sure that she makes all the paps go jaw dropped with her glamorous outfits. For the recently held BMA 2021, she made all the fashion freaks go stunned with her shimmery ensemble. It was a custom-made Dolce and Gabanna outfit that featured a deep V-neckline along with thigh-high slit detailing’s. The golden belt and serpent diamond bracelet also perfectly suited her red carpet attire.