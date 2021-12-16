HBD Riteish Deshmukh: Style Lessons Of This Ace B-Town Actor
Riteish looked awesome wearing a panelled resort shirt and teamed it with the matching trousers. The stylish cloth belt and his trimmed beard made him look handsome!
Riteish always manages to grab the eyeballs with his awesome dressing style! He wore a white-black suit and owned a suave appeal!
Another trending style of Riteish… He wore a yellow round tee and teamed it with an a-la-mode jacket and matching pants!
Here is the classy appeal of this B-Town actor. He wore a yellow kurta and teamed it with a white pyjama. It will be a perfect style clue for the festive season!
Riteish always makes his place in the fashion charts with his stylish appeals. He wore a white shirt and teamed it with a violet suit! Even the brown printed tie and matching boots upped his look!
This is a casual yet stylish look of Riteish! He wore a pink shirt which is enhanced with printed patch-ups. His blue shoes and modish haircut also made him own a handsome look!
Finally, we end the style tale of Riteish with this amazing look! He looked all different wearing a blue printed jacket and teamed it with loose trousers.
Happy Birthday Riteish… Do have a blast and keep entertaining us with your awesome screen presence!