HBD Ritu Varma: Chic Style File Of This ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’ Actress
In this pic, the Tollywood’s young actress looked awesome sporting in brown shirt and denim pants…
This one is picked from her vacay dairies… She owned a complete western style with a jacket and denim pants. Her modish hat and cute smile made her look pretty!
Ritu looked beautiful wearing a full-sleeved layered gown and teamed it with simple red earrings and heels. Her cute smile and picturesque balcony background added charm to her face!
Ritu not only impresses with her classy looks but also makes the fashion freaks go aww with her western looks. She wore a white pantsuit and teamed it with golden hoola hoops and bun hairdo!
This is another classy pic of Ritu… She wore a maroon anarkali which is all enhanced with floral embroidery. The contrast dupatta, long earrings and red rose bun hairdo made her look beautiful!
Here comes the saree look of Ritu… She draped a dark-coloured pattusaree and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse. Her antique choker and bun hairdo upped her classy look!
This is also a saree look but this time,Ritu oozed out her glamour wearing a net blue six-yard wonder piece and paired it with a sleeveless matching blouse.
This is a complete awesome evening party look from Ritu… She accentuated herself wearing an off-shoulder designer ‘Cindrella’ gown and went with minimal accessory attire and loose hair!
We will end this amazing fashion tale of Ritu Varma with this classy pic! She wore a sleeveless slit kurta and teamed it with silver earrings and a matching dupatta… Her complete outfit is enhanced with colourful embroidery!
Happy Birthday Ritu Varma… Do continue entertaining us with your amazing style file and beautiful screen presence!