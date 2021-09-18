HBD Shabana Azmi: Best Movies Of This Veteran Actress
Ankur – 1974
Shabana Azmi gave her best on the big screens in this legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s first movie. This movie analyzes human behaviour in general and showcased the tale of two characters Lakshmi and Surya.
Shatranj Ke Khilari – 1977
Being made based onMunshi Premchand's short story, Shabana Azmi got very less screen space but she did her best and essayed the role of a wife who changes a disinterested husband.
Sparsh – 1980
Shabana Azmi starred opposite Naseeruddin Shah and acted in a love story of a visually-impaired principal and a teacher. The emotional movie is one of the classics of Bollywood.
Arth – 1982
Shabana and Smita Patil’s awesome screen space made the movie bag the blockbuster status. These two played completely different roles on the screen and won compliments from the critics too.
Mandi – 1983
Being a Bengal film Shabazi essayed the role of a brothel. This film was based on a short Urdu story Aanandi by Pakistani author Ghulam Abbas.
Masoom – 1983
In this movie, Shabana essayed the role of a betrayed wife and a mother and also showcased the capacity for forgiveness and acceptance of a woman.
Fire – 1996
This was definitely a controversial role as she was seen as a homo-sexual. She was seen as a lonely housewife who later gets connected with the wife of her brother-in-law.
Godmother – 1999
It is a biographical drama of Santokben Jadeja. She ran mafia operations in Gujrat and also turned into a politician. ShabanaAzmi showcased the life story of this great lady and bagged applauds from all corners of Bollywood.
Happy Birthday Shabanaji… Your movies are always classics and keep entertaining the audience forever!