HBD Taapsee Pannu: A Few Amazing Style Statements Of This ‘Blur’ Actress
When it’s vacay time, one can happily mimic Taapsee and own that cool style statement. She looked uber-chic wearing a white hoodie and teamed it with blue denim shorts.
Taapsee oozed out her glam wearing a sleeveless bralet and teamed it with a black ruffle skirt. She looked cool and upped her style quotient with her trendy accessories and on-point makeup.
When Taapsee steps out in the black outfits, they make her turn into a complete stunner! She looked cool wearing a full-sleeved black gown that featured stylish cut details.
A classy look of Taapsee! She draped a tribal print green saree and teamed it with a maroon three-fourth sleeved blouse. Her silver jhumkas and red bindi perfectly matched her classy appeal!
The boss attire of Taapsee! She sported in a monochrome suit and looked awesome with those black boots!
Another designer stylish look of this B-Town lass! She wore a black jacket and teamed it with the designer and dual-shaded loose pants.
Taapsee oozed out her glam enjoying her beach vacation! She wore striped green beachwear and is seen happily relaxing on the beach sand!
When it comes to the Maldives, it is a perfect place for a vacation! Taapsee also enjoyed her vacay at this nature’s best paradise and made her fans go jaw dropped sporting in a multi-coloured designer outfit!
Happy Birthday Taapsee… Do entertain us with your amazing screen presence and also treat us with your a-la-mode style file!