Here Are The Beautiful Karwa Chauth Festival Pics Of Bollywood Couples
Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif
Let us start with a beautiful couple of Bollywood Vicky and Katrina… It’s their first Karwa Chauth and they looked all happy posing for a selfie. Glam doll Katrina draped a red saree and is all smiling with the background of her ‘Chand’…
Vicky and Katrina with their parents on this special occasion!
Neha Kakkar And Rohan
The beautiful couple Neha and Rohan also shared their special Karwa Chauthpics on social media and are seen much in love while posing to the camera. Neha wore a red kurti and looked gorgeous with festive vibes!
Mouni Roy And Suraj
Even the newlyweds Mouni and Suraj also celebrated Karwa Chauth with much joy… Handsome hubby sported in white attire and is seen kissing her beautiful wife!
Mouni looked beautiful draping a golden saree and teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse and is all set to show off her magic to the moon!
This is her beautiful Karwa Chauthmehndi… To one side Lord Shiva and Parvati’s sketch is seen and to the other side, a women’s sketch is seen witnessing the moon!
Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya
The cute couple Rahul and Disha… They looked classy and happy sporting in white and red attires.
Rubina Dilak and Abhinav
Another beautiful couple is in the town who celebrated Karwa Chauth with all joy… Rubina shined wearing a velvety dress while Abhinav wore a blue kurta and are seen holding the decorated plate!
Yuzi And Dhanasree
As Yuzi is as usual busy with his cricket schedule, his wife Dhanashree celebrated her Karwa Chauth having her hubby on mobile!
Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain
The young actress Ankita also is all happy celebrating the auspicious festival with her dear hubby… She wore a designer red saree and looked all happy posing to cams!
Bollywood Ladies At Anil’s House
The Kapoor family’s beautiful ladies including Sunita, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty are seen celebrating the Karwa Chauth and following the rituals by rotating the decorated plates in the video…
Varun Dhawan And Natasha
Varun and Natasha looked beautiful together while celebrating the auspicious festival… She wore a red lehenga and teamed it with a polka-dotted cape while he posed wearing a striped kurta!
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor always turns heads with her beautiful attires… For Karwa Chauth, she looked awesome draping a pattusaree and penned a lovely note for her dear husband Anand!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa also celebrated the special festival with much love with her husband Raj witnessing his face from a decorated frame!
Priyanka Chopra
Finally, we end this beautiful tale of Karwa Chauth with Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Mehndi’ pic… She flaunted her ‘Love symbol Mehndi’ and is seen wearing traditional red bangles on this special occasion!