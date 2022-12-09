HIT 2 Special Success Celebrations: Adivi Sesh, Sailesh And Meenakshi Have Their Best Time In Rajahmundry
Adivi Sesh’s HIT 2 movie turned into the biggest blockbuster having an intense murder mystery plot… Celebrating the success our dear KD, lead actress Meenakshi and director Sailesh had a gala time in Rajahmundry yesterday…
Sesh and his lead actress Aarya had a beautiful time at picturesque Godavari Gattu… They looked awesome in the classy appeals!
Even their filmmaker Sailesh joined them in this pic…
Rajahmundry is all famous for its rose milk and the trio are seen in a auto to reach the shop…
They are all happy gulping down the delicious rose milk!
A beautiful selfie at ISTS Engineering college…
The team received so much love from Samhitha Degree College students…
The magical moments of HIT 2 team at Rajahmundry… They are all happy having a beautiful boat ride in the nature’s paradise!
One who visits Rajahmundry feels blessed witnessing the ‘Godavari Thalli Aarti’… Even the HIT 2 team also enjoyed the magical moments and were honoured by the officials!
We end this tale with this small video… Sesh is seen pushing his extra luggage returning from Rajahmundry!!!