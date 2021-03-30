Holi 2021: Here Is How Celeb Kids Enjoyed The Colourful Festival
Taimur Ali Khan
This is the best pic of the day… Little Taimur posed like a ‘Boss’ and enjoyed the Holi festival to the core. He sported in a white kurta and was completely drenched in colours.
Inaaya Kemmu
Cute angle Inaaya Kemmu is happily playing Holi with her lovely mother Soha Ali Khan. She is having fun in the pool which is filled with colourful water!
Yash and Roohi
Well, here are the best naughty kids of Bollywood! Yash and Roohi were neatly dressed up at the starting of the day and once can witness their colourful faces after having fun with colours on this special day.
Mehr Dhupia
Little Mehr is all happy sprinkling water on her dear dad Angad Bedi with her cute gun. She posed along with her parents who are enjoying the festival with full of joy and colours!
Riaan and Rahyl
Ritiesh and Genelia’s kids Riaan and Rahyl are seen shouting loudly along with their parents. All four of them are dressed in yellow outfits and are ready to have a blast!
Arik Rampal
Arjun and Gabriella’s little one Arik Rampal also enjoyed his festival with his parents. He posed with them and looked cute in the white outfit.
Shahraan and Iqra Dutt
Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata’s lovely kids Shahraan and Iqra had fun with their parents and are seen drenched in colours.
Viaan and Samisha
Here is the first pic of Shilpa and Raj Kundra’s little angel Samisha! She played her first Holi along with her brother Viaan and has fun along with her parents.