Mega compound's young hero Ram Charan Tej entertained his fans with RRR and Acharya movies. RRR being a massive hit, he just rose to the Pan-India level and is still receiving honours for his amazing screen presence in this movie.

Upcoming movies: RC 15 being Shankar's directorial and he is all set to join hands with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana for his 16th movie!