Inside Pics Of Global Stars Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Diwali Celebrations
Global power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their little princess Malti Marie via surrogacy and are enjoying the beautiful phase of their life as parents!
The beautiful couple is seen posing with their little one and looked classy twinning in the designer off-white outfits!
In this pic, we can witness Priyanka and Nick are seen performing the Diwali special pooja along with their daughter Malti… Even Pee Cee’s mother is also seen in the pic!
Priyanka and the little one wore mirror work lehengas and posed along with Madhu Chopra…
Little Malti is seen with her mother Priyanka Chopra…
One more pic of the beautiful mother-daughter duo… Pee Cee wore widened designer pants and teamed them with a golden top and matching long cape. Her rose flower bun and classy appeal made her look pretty on the festive day!
One can witness the beautiful Diwali decoration of Pee Cee’s house…
Wow… Tasty and delicious snacks can be seen placed on the dining table…
The last pic showcases the guests of the Diwali pooja…