Interesting Similar Points Between Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy And Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya
It is all known that Megastar’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy were released in the theatres on the occasion of the Pongal festival!
Well, these Pongal special releases have a few similarities which captured the attention…
First of all, the title itself holds the similarity as the ‘Veera’ word repeats in the two titles - Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya…
Secondly, glam doll Shruti Haasan is the lead actress in both these movies!
In both movies, the first fight sequences are shot on a boat!
Going with the prominent characters of the movie, Ravi Teja for Waltair Veerayya and Varalakshmi for Veera Simha Reddy will be seen as step sister/ brother and also end their roles in the same way!
Finally, ending with the climax, the antagonists will be-headed in both these movies!