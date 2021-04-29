Irrfan Khan’s Death Anniversary: Throwback Pics Of This Versatile Actor
Babil shared this image today reminiscing his father on the occasion of the death anniversary. Irrfan is seen fixing the table! Being a great actor, see how simple he is and how is best at doing his works!
Irrfan is all showering his love on then legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. He hugged him tightly and is seen kissing him!
Sutapa and Irrfan are seen discussing something with the filmmaker Homi Adajania.
Both father and son are happily having a selfie and are enjoying their outing!
A beautiful throwback pic of Irrfan Khan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar which was clicked 35 years ago in their young age.
This is a complete out-of-the-box pic on the occasion of New Year. Both Babil and Irrfan are happily sleeping on their bed and wished their fans ‘Happy New Year’ sharing it on their Insta page.
Irrfan Khan is all happy holding the National Bird Peacock…
Another throwback pic of Irrfan Khan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar. Both are seen in much love being close to each other.
Babil and Irrfan are happily enjoying their boat ride.
This was the first time Irrfan Khan witnessed his son Babil Khan on the stage. They both are seen having some serious discussion.
Irrfan Khan is seen having something in his break and lost in deep thoughts!
The last pic shows Irrfan Khan enjoying his ride in the car. He looked cool sporting in a denim avatar and teamed it with a jacket.