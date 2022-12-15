Janhvi Kapoor’s Turns Into A Muse For Lifestyle Asia Magazine And It’s A Complete Royal Affair
There is no doubt in saying that Janhvi Kapoor has built her career with all her charm and glam pushing her limits with hard work. Today, she is one of the top-notch actresses of Bollywood and also treats her fans and fashion freaks with an awesome style zone!
The cover page is all awesome as she wore a grandeur and royal pink lehenga which is all enhanced with hand embroidery and crystal work. Her antique jewellery and on-point makeup made her own queen appeal!
Wow… This ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actress looked just like a princess wearing a grandeur lehenga and owned that bygone era appeal with a side maatha-pathi and gold choker.
Rajasthani background definitely holds the iconic ‘Gaj Raj’ culture and Janhvi looked awesome posing with such a background! In the magazine, she also doled out about her sister Kushi’s debut!
Holding a queen appeal and that too enhanced in the rich maroon-coloured designer lehenga, Janhvi looked pretty and those specially encrusted jewels best suited her royal attire!
A small video that showcases all about Janhvi’s ‘Royal’ photo shoot…
Time and again Janhvi proved that, she can essay any role on the big screens and with this photo shoot, all her audience are awaiting her to see in the periodic drama!