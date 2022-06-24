Jug Jugg Jeeyo Actress Kiara Ali Advani’s Chic Fashion Tale
Here are our dear Naina and Kukoo… They looked great together in the song and sported in designer outfits! Naina wore an off-white lehenga and teamed it with a matching jacket! She also sang this song in the video and treated all her fans!
As Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie is released today in the theatres, there a complete positive buzz at the ticket windows! So, let us check the chic fashion tale of Kiara…
Let us start with this amazing bodycon dress… She wore an off-shoulder white outfit and oozed out her glam with flowy tresses and on-point makeup!
In this pic too, she looked awesome wearing an off-shoulder chic top and teamed it with matching pants!
In the six-yard wonder piece too Kiara looked pretty! She draped a designer saree which is enhanced with golden embroidery and paired it with a sleeveless blouse!
Kiara always rocks in western wear and this time too, she looked swanky wearing a dual-shaded shirt and teamed it with a short skirt! Her cute smile upped her style quotient!
Kiara who always grabs the attention with her glam tale once again turned heads with a sleeveless gown which is accentuated with a thigh-high-slit detailing!
Wow… Kiara looked beautiful wearing an off-shoulder yellow gown. Her Hoola hoops and pony hairstyle also upped her western look!
This Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress never leaves any chance of styling her best and in this pic too, she looked pretty wearing a pink suit! Her modish earrings and pink heels perfectly complemented her western appeal!
We end this glam tale of Kiara with this amazing pic! She looked wonderful wearing a designer gown having a long train!