Kajal Aggarwal’s 10 Stunning Lehenga Looks
Off-White Dream
Kajal looked like a bride in a beautiful off-white lehenga with delicate floral embroidery. The matching blouse and sparkly dupatta completed the look
Maroon Marvel
Kajal looked regal in a maroon lehenga with stunning diamond jewelry
Mermaid Magic
Kajal's beige mermaid lehenga was a unique and elegant choice
Nude Butterfly Beauty
Kajal looked graceful in a nude lehenga with a butterfly-style blouse
Silver and Gold Chikankari
Kajal's off-white chikankari lehenga sparkled with silver and gold threadwork
Blush Pink Princess
Kajal looked like royalty in a shimmering blush pink lehenga
Pastel Perfection
Kajal's magical pastel lehenga was a breath of fresh air
Red with a Peach Touch
Kajal made a statement in a heavily embroidered red lehenga with a double dupatta in red and peach
Golden Girl
Kajal shimmered in a gold lehenga with gorgeous feather embellishments