Karwa Chauth 2023: Bollywood Inspired Red Ethnic Suits for Karva Chauth
SARA ALI KHAN: A bright red silk lehenga with a bold V-neck blouse is all you need to make the festival trendy. The intricate zari work dupatta further elevated the traditional look.
KATRINA KAIF: Look resplendent in a red saree and a long-sleeved blouse with a bindi adorning your forehead. Subtle floral work and minimal jewellery set this ensemble apart.
RAKUL PREET SINGH: When in doubt, opt for a saree. This stunning silk saree with wide border and motifs looks sophisticated and brilliant.
SHEHNAAZ GILL: Heavy and elegant! This piece is undoubtedly an ideal option for many who want to enjoy the festive atmosphere. The deep red colour and fine embroidery throughout are spectacular.
ADITI RAO HYDARI: An anarkali suit with floral motifs and a floor-length hemline will be a simple yet elegant design for the evening. Traditional jewellery with jutis is the right combination for the outfit.
MIRA RAJPUT: Mira Rajput's stunning outfit featuring a V-neck flared top, wide sleeves and gold embroidered borders is a comfortable and festive option. It was paired with flared palazzo pants and a printed dupatta.